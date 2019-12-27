UrduPoint.com
Rs 650mln To Be Spent In Mansehra Through Ehsas Program: Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Friday said that federal government would spend 650 million rupees for poverty alleviation under Ehsas Programm in district Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Friday said that federal government would spend 650 million rupees for poverty alleviation under Ehsas Programm in district Mansehra.

He said this while addressing a public gathering at Ghazi Kot Mansehra.

He said "The Prime Minister Ehsaas program is based on four pillars including develop a system to create equality,safety nets for disadvantaged segments of the population, human capital development, and jobs and livelihoods".

Talking about PTI first year of government, he said "Government is tirelessly working to provide relief to masses and people would soon start enjoying the fruits of its welfare oriented policies".

He said that 650 million rupees would be spent on people of district Manshera that would change the destiny of underprivileged and mitigate their sufferings.

