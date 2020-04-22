Rs. 65.249 billion disbursed among 5.437 million families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program: Dr. Nishtar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday revealed that an amount of Rs. 65.249 billion had been disbursed among 5.437 million deserving families so far under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program (Category 2 and 3).

In a tweet, she said this amount had been disbursed among the daily wage, piece-rate workers and deserving ones till April 22 since the beginning of the payment process under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program on April 9.

Till today, an amount of Rs.

1,028,544,000 had been disbursed among 85,712 beneficiaries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs. 2,275,128,000 among 189,594 beneficiaries of Balochistan, Rs.381,672,000 among 31,806 beneficiaries in Gilgit-Baltistan and Rs. 172,056,000 among 14,338 beneficiaries of Islamabad Capital Territory.

An amount of Rs. 13,027,092,000 had been disbursed among 1,085,591 beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs. 26,277,840,000 among 2,189,820 beneficiaries in Punjab and Rs. 22,086,780,000 among 1,840,565 beneficiaries in Sindh, the tweet shared.