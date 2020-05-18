Rs 6.53 billion distributed among deserving families in 5 days: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday stated that more than Rs 6.53 billion rupees have been distributed among deserving families in five days under CM Punjab Insaf Imdad Program and Ehsaas Program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday stated that more than Rs 6.53 billion rupees have been distributed among deserving families in five days under CM Punjab Insaf Imdad Program and Ehsaas Program.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that more than five lakh and 44 thousand deserving families were given financial aid in a very transparent manner.

He said that a total of 25 lakh deserving families will be provided assistance and for this purpose more than 600 camps have been set up throughout the province .

The CM maintained that poor strata got affected due to coronavirus and consequent lockdown and added the government was duty-bound to help such segments of the society. "A most transparent financial aid program of this magnitude has been introduced for the first time in the history of the province", the CM concluded.