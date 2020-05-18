UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 6.53 Billion Distributed Among Deserving Families In 5 Days: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:48 PM

Rs 6.53 billion distributed among deserving families in 5 days: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday stated that more than Rs 6.53 billion rupees have been distributed among deserving families in five days under CM Punjab Insaf Imdad Program and Ehsaas Program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday stated that more than Rs 6.53 billion rupees have been distributed among deserving families in five days under CM Punjab Insaf Imdad Program and Ehsaas Program.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that more than five lakh and 44 thousand deserving families were given financial aid in a very transparent manner.

He said that a total of 25 lakh deserving families will be provided assistance and for this purpose more than 600 camps have been set up throughout the province .

The CM maintained that poor strata got affected due to coronavirus and consequent lockdown and added the government was duty-bound to help such segments of the society. "A most transparent financial aid program of this magnitude has been introduced for the first time in the history of the province", the CM concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Poor Punjab Government Billion Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi donates AED2 million to fishermen ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire vi ..

29 minutes ago

PM allows partial resumption of train service: She ..

40 minutes ago

Coaches of bodybuilding clubs appealed for Corona ..

48 seconds ago

French screen legend Michel Piccoli dead aged 94

49 seconds ago

Schemes to be distributed on priority basis in Sou ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.