Rs 665.2 mln distributed among 54844 women under PM Ehsaas Programme in Sargodha: Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kifalat Programme Rs 665.2 million have been distributed among 54,844 deserving women out of total registered 88,140 women in Benazir Income Support Programme in Sargodha district in phase one and phase two so far

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kifalat Programme Rs 665.2 million have been distributed among 54,844 deserving women out of total registered 88,140 women in Benazir Income Support Programme in Sargodha district in phase one and phase two so far.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh told that under the Prime Minister Ehsaas Kifalat programme Rs 665.

2 million distributed among 54,844 deserving women at 18 Ehsaas Imdad Centers (Rs 12,000 each woman) so for set up at seven tehsils of Sargodha district.

He said that at third phase of distribution of assistance amounts among the deserving people under Chief Minister Insaaf Imdad Programme registered online at 8070 will be started soon.

He further said that proper arrangements washing hands and drinking water have been made at all cash distribution centers adding that assistant amounts are being distributed through Biometric system.