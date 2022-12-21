UrduPoint.com

Rs 66.63 Bln Spent On Free Treatment Of 3.027 Mln Citizens Through Sehat Sahulat Card

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Rs 66.63 bln spent on free treatment of 3.027 mln citizens through Sehat Sahulat Card

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 66.63 billion on the free treatment of more than 3.027 million people through indoor treatment under Sehat Sahulat Program in private and public hospitals.

This data was shared by the Health department on the direction of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Wednesday.

According to the data the program is being implemented in 794 public and private hospitals including 191 public and 603 private hospitals where free indoor treatment facilities are being provided.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Program more than 680,000 people received facility of Dialysis, 68,800 Coronary Angiography, 75,600 women underwent through process of normal delivery, 297,000 cesarean, 44,400 Hernia surgery,47,200 chemotherapy, 35,000 citizens received angioplasty treatment and more than 233,600 citizens received eye treatment/operation through the Sehat Sahulat Program so far.

The Secretary Health said that Cyberknife treatment facility has also been provided to cancer patients through Sehat Sahulat card while dengue patients are also now getting free treatment facility from empaneled government hospitals of the province through Sehat Sahulat Card.

