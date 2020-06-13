Rs 6672.984 mln allocated in PSDP for IT, Telecom division

The federal government allocated Rs 6672.984 million for the ongoing and new schemes of Information Technology and Telecom Division in the public sector development programme for the financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):The federal government allocated Rs 6672.984 million for the ongoing and new schemes of Information Technology and Telecom Division in the public sector development programme for the financial year 2020-21.

Rs 4780.984 million were allocated for ongoing schemes and Rs 1892 million were earmarked for the new schemes for Information Technology and Telecom Division.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 275 million was allocated for certification of IT professionals, Rs 230 million for E-office replication at all divisions of the federal government, Rs 709 million for expansion and upgradation of NGMs (3G/4G) services and seamless coverage along KKH (in support of CPEC) in Gilgit Baltistan, Rs 535 million for expansion of broadband services through MSAN technology and upgradation of IP core and access network in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, Rs 750 million for expansion of cellular services in AJ&K and GB phase III, Rs 1747.

48 million for Technology Parks Development Project (TDP) at Islamabad (Phase I) (EDCF Loan Exim Bank Korea).

Under the new schemes, Rs 300 million was allocated for blended virtual education, Rs 100 million for establishment of Sino-Pak Center for Artificial Intelligence, Rs 200 million for expansion of broadband services in cities and towns of AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, Rs 235 million for implementation of PECA, 2016, Rs 250 million for protection and upgradation of Pak-China phase-I CFC project for establishment of Cross Border Connectivity project, Rs 200 million for upgradation of existing TDM based backhaul microwave with IP based backhaul microwave network in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and Rs 250 million with upgradation of transmission network and replacement of Optical Fiber Cable in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.