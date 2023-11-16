Rs 668 mln revised grant approved for sports complex at FDA city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Punjab government has approved a revised grant of Rs 668 million

for the completion of under construction state-of-the-art sports complex

at the FDA city.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, Director General Faisalabad

Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Asif said the sports complex

would be opened for general public soon after completion of its remaining

parts.

The project is being set up over 27 canal land which has separate gymnasium,

swimming pools, badminton courts, basketball courts, squash courts, lawn tennis

courts, table tennis for men and women. At least 1450 running feet jogging

track is also the part of project, he added.