Rs 668 Mln Revised Grant Approved For Sports Complex At FDA City
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Punjab government has approved a revised grant of Rs 668 million
for the completion of under construction state-of-the-art sports complex
at the FDA city.
Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, Director General Faisalabad
Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Asif said the sports complex
would be opened for general public soon after completion of its remaining
parts.
The project is being set up over 27 canal land which has separate gymnasium,
swimming pools, badminton courts, basketball courts, squash courts, lawn tennis
courts, table tennis for men and women. At least 1450 running feet jogging
track is also the part of project, he added.