Rs 669.968 million spend on 15 ADP 2019-20 across Attock distt

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 669.968 million were spent on more than 15 development projects across the Attock district.

A official of Building Department told media a ware house in District Headquarters Hospital Attock was established at the cost of Rs 17.945 million whereas a new building of Govt Boys College Hasanabdal was constructed at a cost of Rs 40.826 million.

An amount of Rs 174.963 million was spent on Model Cattle Market Gondal, new building of Police station Hazro at the cost of Rs 90.350 million, three Rescue 1122 buildings have been built at the cost of Rs 13.397 million for 1122 Hasanabdal, Rs. 11.573 for 1122 Fateh Jang, and Rs. 17.454 Million for 1122 Pindighep.

The official said at the cost of Rs 93.

359 million, a new building of Special education Center Mansar was established , while at the cost of Rs 72.945 million, a new building of Police Station Attock Saddar was constructed.

Fish Seeding Farm was established at a cost of Rs 46.980 million and at the cost of Rs 40.209 million Kheri Moorat Live Stock Research Center being upgraded.

Construction of New Boundary Wall police line Attock was underway with Rs 16.038 million and Rs 17.721 Million have been spent on construction of District jail Rooms.

However Phansi Ghat is in under construction which cost Rs. 2.682 million. The official said construction of Prosecutor Office at the cost of Rs 13.520 million and construction of new building of Special Education Center Hazro would also be started soon.