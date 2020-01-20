UrduPoint.com
Rs 6.6m Educational Scholarship Cheques Distributed Among Police Martyrs' Children

Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:31 PM

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : District Police Officer Wahid Mehmood Monday distributed Rs 6.6 million educational scholarship cheques among children of 100 police martyrs here at police Line.

Addressing on the occasion he assured to resolve the problems of bereaved families on priority basis and said he would be available for their service at any time and conveyed his mobile numbers to all bereaved families for any complaint.

He said that police martyrs were hero of the nation and their families especially children deserve special care and treatment.

He said the sacrifices of police martyrs could not be compensated by any mean however the police force would utilize all available resources to provide all basic facilities including health and educational to their children in recognition of their services.

The DPO appreciated the sacrifices rendered by KP police in war against terrorism and said that the martyrs would be remembered forever.

On the occasion DSP Headquarters and families of police martyrs were present.

