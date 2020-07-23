Rs 6.6mln financial help distributed among 661 minority families: minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine Thursday said the provincial government had distributed Rs 6.6 million financial assistance among 661 minority families.

Along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, he distributed relief cheques worth Rs 10,000 each among Christian community members at Catholic Church Warispura. Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Habooq Gill, Mian Nabil Arshad and other party workers were present.

The minister, while addressing the function, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had deep sympathy for the poor and deserving people and in view of the coronavirus situation, the government did not leave the deserving members of the minority community alone in this difficult hour.

He said that financial assistance was also being provided to the beneficiaries in a transparent manner.

He said that the government was making better decisions in the public interest for which the cooperation of the entire nation was essential.

The deputy commissioner said that the minority community was playing crucial role in development of the country and their services were valued and their problems could not be ignored.