Rs 674 mln given to 56,238 women

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali said a total of Rs 674 million has so far been disbursed among 56,238 registered deserving women in the district.

He visited various Ehsaas Program centers here on Friday and reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate recipients.

