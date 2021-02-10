Rs. 67.5 mln to be spent on theme food park to promote tourism: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood on Wednesday said that a theme food park, forest cafe and four dining huts are being set up in Patriata Murree to promote tourism

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood on Wednesday said that a theme food park, forest cafe and four dining huts are being set up in Patriata Murree to promote tourism.

He said that the cost of this project would be Rs. 67.5 million and this project has been included in the development plans of the current financial year.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab which was also attended by Director Finance and Development Nazia Parveen Sudhan, EDO Finance and Planning Maleeha Jamal, officials of Tourism Development Corporation and concerned officials.

Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan enclaves comprising all units of the country would be set up in the theme food park where culture and popular dishes of all parts of the country would be presented.

He said that no compromise would be made on the quality of work on the project.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that continuous supply of funds for the project would be ensured at all level.

He said that the forest cafe covering an area of 885 square feet would also enhance the natural beauty of Patriata.

He said that after these additions, the number of tourists in Patriata will increase which will create more employment opportunities at the local level.

On this occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Mahmood was informed about the details of the project.