Rs 675.4m Generated From Auction Of 'Premium Number Plates' To Be Utilized For Flood Victims: Sharjeel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 09:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Excise Department has generated Rs 675.4 million from the auction of 40 'Premum Number Plates' for first time in the history of the country.

In the auction ceremony held at a local hotel on Sunday, the Premium No. 1 Plate was auctioned in Rs100 million, Premium No Plate 5 in Rs50.3 million, No. 7 in Rs40.6 million, No. 8 in Rs40.10 million and No. 9 in Rs40 millions.

On this occasion, Senior Minister Sharjeel said that the generated amount would be utilized in the construction of houses for the flood affected people.

He said that total of 2,251 houses would be constructed for the flood victims with generated amount. The Sindh government is continuously trying to help the flood affected people, he said.

The minister said that the second phase of auction of premium number plates would also be held very soon. He said that the next auction was expected to generate additional resources to further support ongoing reconstruction efforts.

A comprehensive approach of the government is not only towards the construction of new houses but also for the maintenance of necessary infrastructure, medical assistance and economic restoration, he added.

