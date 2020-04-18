Rs 67.5m Zakat distributed among labourers in Sialkot

The Sialkot District Zakat Committee has distributed Rs 67.5 million among 7,498 jobless labourers in the district

Committee Chairman Khwaja Arif Ahmed told the media here on Saturday that the daily-wagers were rendered jobless due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He said the labourers were given financial assistance of Rs 9,000 per head from Zakat and Baitul Maal funds.