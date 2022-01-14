UrduPoint.com

Rs 67m Sewerage Scheme To Facilitate Three Villages 47 Pc Complete

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Rs 67m sewerage scheme to facilitate three villages 47 pc complete

Commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad and deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan Friday visited sites of a Rs 67 million sewerage scheme to make available the missing facility to three rural settlements in the suburbs of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad and deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan Friday visited sites of a Rs 67 million sewerage scheme to make available the missing facility to three rural settlements in the suburbs of the city.

The scheme has been completed by 47 per cent and it would benefit residents of Basti Kaiyaan Pur, Basti Alamgir, and Basti Ali Wala besides some urban areas connected to it, officials informed commissioner and DC in an on-site briefing.

DC asked WASA officials to speed up pace of progress on development schemes keeping in view the problems of the people.

WASA Managing Director Shahzad Munir said that a network of sewerage lines of varying diameters of 12, 18, 24 and 25 inch was being laid under the scheme to provide the facility to the residents that was earlier missing.

