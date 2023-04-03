UrduPoint.com

Rs 68 Billion Project To Save One MAF Water Annually For Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Rs 68 billion project to save one MAF water annually for agriculture

Punjab government is going to initiate a World Bank-funded Rs 68 billion project to modernize country's irrigation system and make it efficient enough to save one million acre-feet (MAF) water per year for agriculture purposes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Punjab government is going to initiate a World Bank-funded Rs 68 billion project to modernize country's irrigation system and make it efficient enough to save one million acre-feet (MAF) water per year for agriculture purposes.

Agriculture spokesman said on Monday that the project, being dubbed as the revolutionary programme to sustainable agriculture development, would directly benefit over 1.3 million farming families in the province.

World Bank is providing over Rs 45 billion funding for the five-year plan, aimed not only to offset climate change's impact on agriculture but also to ensuring efficient use of available water resources.

Once completed, the project would enhance agriculture production by 25 per cent and save 20 per cent water, the spokesman said in a statement.

It will generate employment opportunities for 5000 youth, the official said adding that high-efficiency irrigation systems would be installed on 40000-acre area while the solar systems would be installed on 20000 acres.

The project would save one Million Acre Feet (MAF) water and would improve water distribution mechanism among small farmers by 40 per cent by improving movement of six MAF water within the system.

Related Topics

World Government Of Punjab Water Agriculture Bank Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Vira ..

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Virat Kohli before marriage

10 minutes ago
 US, Philippines Agree to Expand Military Cooperati ..

US, Philippines Agree to Expand Military Cooperation to 4 New Sites - Pentagon

5 minutes ago
 Man killed son-in-law, nephew over domestic disput ..

Man killed son-in-law, nephew over domestic dispute

5 minutes ago
 Sweden, Finland, Turkey to Continue Trilateral Tal ..

Sweden, Finland, Turkey to Continue Trilateral Talks on Stockholm's NATO Bid - S ..

8 minutes ago
 EU to Combat High Prices on US's LNG Through Joint ..

EU to Combat High Prices on US's LNG Through Joint Procurement Platform - Commis ..

8 minutes ago
 Germany Hopes Romania Joins Schengen Area in 2023 ..

Germany Hopes Romania Joins Schengen Area in 2023 - Scholz

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.