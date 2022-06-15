UrduPoint.com

Rs 680 Mln Allocated For 24 Uplift Schemes Of Auqaf Deptt In Punjab Budget 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Rs 680 mln allocated for 24 uplift schemes of Auqaf deptt in Punjab Budget 2022-23

The Punjab Government has allocated Rs 680 million for 24 development schemes of Auqaf and Religious Affairs in the provincial budget 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Government has allocated Rs 680 million for 24 development schemes of Auqaf and Religious Affairs in the provincial budget 2022-23.

According to budget documents, Rs 607.439 million would be spent on twenty on going schemes which include: provision of public amenities, water supply arrangements, up-gradation of shrine/mosque, varendahs and pond at shrine Hazrat Shah Jahaan Chisteee, Jehlum, reconstruction of mosque, zaireen verandah, wazoo place, construction of approach/passage and boundary wall at shrine Hazrat Mitha Masoom, Sargodh, conservation/restoration of shrine Hazrat Shah Abdul Rehman, Bhirri Kalan Gujranwala, conservation/restoration of shrine Hazrat Sadiq Nihang, Jhang, conservation and restoration of infrastructure and up-gradation of services at Darbar Baba Fariduddin Shakar, Pakpattan and others.

A sum of Rs 72.561 million would be spend on four new schemes which include: conservation and improvement of Bashshahi Mosque and Hazoori Bagh ensemble Lahore: feasibility study, integrated development planning and revamping of Data Darbar Complex Lahore, development/commercialscheme at shrine Hazrat Baba Bullah Shah Kasur and provision of public amenities and renovationworks at shrine Hazrat Hajan Sher, Chak No 126/10-R Tehsil Jehania district Khanewal.

