UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 682.32 Mln Distributed Under PM Ehsaas Kafalat Program In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:02 PM

Rs 682.32 mln distributed under PM ehsaas kafalat program in Rawalpindi

An amount of Rs 682.32 million were distributed among 56686 deserving persons under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat program so far in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 682.32 million were distributed among 56686 deserving persons under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat program so far in Rawalpindi district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar Ul Haq in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 48 cash distribution centers were set up across the district to facilitate the deserving families to get cash easily.

He said that the cash was distributed among needy people Rs.12000/- per head.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rawalpindi Million

Recent Stories

European Central Bank Keeps Key Rate at Record Low ..

3 seconds ago

DC visits mosques to inspect precautionary measure ..

33 seconds ago

NGO distributes rations among 3600 families in San ..

34 seconds ago

European stocks retreat, as oil extends surge

5 seconds ago

Over 5 killed in different road accidents n Sukkur ..

36 seconds ago

Punjab govt approves 2 per cent job quota for mino ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.