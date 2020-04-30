Rs 682.32 mln distributed under PM ehsaas kafalat program in Rawalpindi

An amount of Rs 682.32 million were distributed among 56686 deserving persons under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat program so far in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 682.32 million were distributed among 56686 deserving persons under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat program so far in Rawalpindi district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar Ul Haq in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 48 cash distribution centers were set up across the district to facilitate the deserving families to get cash easily.

He said that the cash was distributed among needy people Rs.12000/- per head.