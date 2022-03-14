Rs 6.8m distributed among heirs of 17 expats on their death

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Multan officials on Monday distributed Rs 6.8 million as assistance among legal heirs of seventeen (17) expatriate Pakistanis who had died abroad

Cheque were distributed by OPF Multan head Mrs. Zarqa Yahya at a simple ceremony here.

She told APP that OPF continued to remain engaged with expatriate Pakistanis doing jobs in foreign countries to provide them services adding that the department also remain connected to their families after death of the family elder to lessen their sufferings.

She said that OPF had to face difficulties in distribution of assistance among families of deceased expatriate Pakistanis due to COVID-19 related troubles.

However, the process has resumed after the epidemic started subsiding and restrictions relaxed, she added.

She told the widows and other legal heirs of expatriate Pakistanis that there was no middle men role in distribution of cheque as the assistance was being provided to them as their right. She further stated that there is a complaint cell operational in the OPF and expatriate Pakistanis can file their complaints for redressal.