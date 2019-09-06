Rs 6.8m non custom paid goods seized in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

The team of Anti-smuggling Department of Customs here on Friday conducted raids in various cities and seized Rs 6.8 million goods including three non custom paid vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The team of Anti-smuggling Department of Customs here on Friday conducted raids in various cities and seized Rs 6.8 million goods including three non custom paid vehicles

According to the sources, the Custom teams under the directions of Deputy Collector Saqib-ur-Rehman, have raided in Multan, Jhang and DG Khan areas and seized two cars worth Rs 1.

2 million, a car worth Rs 1.2 million and another car worth Rs 1.4 million, dates worth Rs 2 million and 7000 litres diesel.

The total worth of the items seized under Custom Act 1969 was Rs 6.8 million.