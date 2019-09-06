UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 6.8m Non Custom Paid Goods Seized In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:40 PM

Rs 6.8m non custom paid goods seized in Multan

The team of Anti-smuggling Department of Customs here on Friday conducted raids in various cities and seized Rs 6.8 million goods including three non custom paid vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The team of Anti-smuggling Department of Customs here on Friday conducted raids in various cities and seized Rs 6.8 million goods including three non custom paid vehicles.

According to the sources, the Custom teams under the directions of Deputy Collector Saqib-ur-Rehman, have raided in Multan, Jhang and DG Khan areas and seized two cars worth Rs 1.

2 million, a car worth Rs 1.2 million and another car worth Rs 1.4 million, dates worth Rs 2 million and 7000 litres diesel.

The total worth of the items seized under Custom Act 1969 was Rs 6.8 million.

Related Topics

Multan Vehicles Car Jhang Million

Recent Stories

National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking rev ..

1 hour ago

YFK organizes "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" rally

1 minute ago

Outgoing Italian Government Failed to Overcome Rus ..

1 minute ago

'Medical professionals have more responsibility fo ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 1.872 bln for women ..

1 minute ago

Kamran Bangash visits residences of Frontier Const ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.