Rs 690m worth fake pesticides seized in Punjab, 1238 arrested so far

Agriculture task force Punjab has seized fake and substandard pesticides worth Rs 690 million and arrested 1238 accused involved in the illicit business so far in Punjab in an ongoing crackdown launched on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Agriculture task force Punjab has seized fake and substandard pesticides worth Rs 690 million and arrested 1238 accused involved in the illicit business so far in Punjab in an ongoing crackdown launched on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday that the agriculture task force has so far conducted raids at 29834 places and registered 2727 FIRs.

He said that fake pesticides mafia was being dealt with iron hand and those found guilty were being punished as per law.

He said that all resources were being utilized to track down and prosecute people involved in fake pesticides business under a zero tolerance policy of the provincial government.

He appealed the people to convey information to officials by sms or whatsapp on cell number 03002955539 if they notice anyone doing illicit business.

He added that the government would take action within 24 hours on receiving the information.