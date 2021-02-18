Rs. 694.322 mn approved for development of Chitral flood affected areas: CM aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada has said that government has approved Rs. 694.322 million for rehabilitation and development of infrastructure in flood affected areas of Upper and Lower Chitral.

In a press release issued here Thursday, he said that approval of developmental fund reflects the commitment of PTI government to fulfill pledges and promises made to public during elections.

He also expressed gratitude to KP CM for approving the fund and visiting flood affected areas of upper and lower Chitral district.

He said that amount would be utilized on various welfare oriented projects including development of infrastructure, rehabilitation of water channels and protection walls.

CM aide said that government is giving special focus to the development of backward areas adding record schemes have been initiated for Chitral by the provincial government. He said that government is also planning to develop Chitral as a attractive tourist attraction and provide locals chances of socio-economic progress.