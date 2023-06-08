Rs 6,965 mln disbursed under PM Youth Business & Agriculture Loan Scheme

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Youth Business & Agriculture Loan Scheme has disbursed a budgetary allocation of Rs 6,965 million till March 2023 to 15,502 beneficiaries for business and for the first time for agriculture purposes.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Thursday, The Prime Minister Youth Business & Agriculture Loan Scheme will promote entrepreneurship among youth by providing business loans on simple terms and with less markup through 15 Commercial, Islamic and SME banks.

This programme offers a special 25 per cent quota reserved for women.

Micro-financing through small business loans will promote a norm of job creation rather than job seeking among the country's youth bulge. The addition of agricultural loans will help the rural youth in bringing innovation to farming.

\395