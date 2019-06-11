Rs 69,678 mln earmarked for water resources sector projects

The government has allocated Rs.69,678.359 million for various ongoing and new water resources projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for next fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has allocated Rs.69,678.359 million for various ongoing and new water resources projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for next fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the budgetary documents, an amount of Rs.61,487.089 million has been earmarked for ongoing water schemes while Rs.8,191.270 million for 30 new schemes in the PSDP 2019-20.

For ongoing water sector projects, a sum of Rs 16,000 million has been earmarked for Diamer Basha dam, Rs 15,000 for Mohmand dam, Rs 6604.803 million for Kachhi Canal Project, Rs 4,000 million for Diamer Basha dam land acquisition and resettlement, Rs 1.

065.825 million for Remedial measures to control waterlogging (Muzaffargarh), Rs 1,000 million for construction of 100 dams in Balochistan, Rs 1,100 million for construction of Basool dam, Rs 1,500 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal into RBOD-I, Rs 800 million for Naulong storage dam and Rs 600 million for raising of Baran dam (Bannu).

For new schemes, Rs 1,500 million has been specified for Kachhi Canal Project (remaining work), Rs 1,000 million each for construction of Winder dam and rehabilitation of Kas Umar Khan Barrage, Rs 800 million for increasing storage capacity of Tanda Dam and Rs 300 million for Management of Mithawan Hill Torrent.