Rs 698m Being Spent On Revamping Of 34 BHUs, 4 RHCs In Lodhran
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir on Sunday visited the Basic Health
Unit (BHU) in Danwaran as part of an inspection of the ongoing health
infrastructure in the district.
Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the revamping
of 34 Basic Health Units and 4 Rural Health Centers was underway in Lodhran
at an estimated cost of Rs 698 million.
During her visit, Dr Lubna Nazir reiterated the government’s commitment to
providing exemplary healthcare services to the public. She stated, “The up-gradation
of health facilities across the district is progressing at a rapid pace to ensure that
quality medical services are available to the people right at their doorstep.”
The Deputy Commissioner inspected various sections of the BHU and reviewed
the progress of ongoing repair and renovation work.
She reiterated the importance
of equipping health centers with modern medical technology and ensuring the deployment
of skilled medical professionals.
Highlighting the focus on rural health, Dr Nazir said: “They are transforming the infrastructure
of health facilities in rural areas to meet modern standards. This will ensure that patients,
even from the remote areas, could access quality healthcare services near their homes”,
she added.
She said that rural health centers would provide essential medical services, including
gynecology and emergency care. “The government is committed to delivering world class
healthcare services to every citizen of Punjab, and this initiative is a major step towards
this direction,” she concluded.
