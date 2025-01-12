Rs 698m being spent on revamping of 34 BHUs, 4 RHCs in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir on Sunday visited the Basic Health

Unit (BHU) in Danwaran as part of an inspection of the ongoing health

infrastructure in the district.

Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the revamping

of 34 Basic Health Units and 4 Rural Health Centers was underway in Lodhran

at an estimated cost of Rs 698 million.

During her visit, Dr Lubna Nazir reiterated the government’s commitment to

providing exemplary healthcare services to the public. She stated, “The up-gradation

of health facilities across the district is progressing at a rapid pace to ensure that

quality medical services are available to the people right at their doorstep.”

The Deputy Commissioner inspected various sections of the BHU and reviewed

the progress of ongoing repair and renovation work.

She reiterated the importance

of equipping health centers with modern medical technology and ensuring the deployment

of skilled medical professionals.

Highlighting the focus on rural health, Dr Nazir said: “They are transforming the infrastructure

of health facilities in rural areas to meet modern standards. This will ensure that patients,

even from the remote areas, could access quality healthcare services near their homes”,

she added.

She said that rural health centers would provide essential medical services, including

gynecology and emergency care. “The government is committed to delivering world class

healthcare services to every citizen of Punjab, and this initiative is a major step towards

this direction,” she concluded.