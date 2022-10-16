Rs 6m watershed project launched in Dolomuch valley

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) ::The Directorate of Soil and Water Conservation (DSWC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday launched watershed project costing six million rupees in Dolomuch valley to irrigate 119acres of rainfed land.

Director General of DSWC, Mohammad Yaseen Khan inaugurated the project while Vice Chancellor Chitral University Prof. Dr.

Mohammad Zahir Shah and District Social Officer Aminul Haq were also present on the occasion.

Highlighting the core benefits of the project, DG Yaseen Khan said that the project would help transform barren land of district Chitral into resourceful and would create employment opportunities in the region.

VC Chitral University, Zahir Shah said the project would help students of the Varsity for conducting their research during studies.