Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:40 PM

Rs 7 b USC package to provide relief to common man: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a Rs 7 billion subsidy package for providing relief to the poor people through the Utility Stores Corporation ( USC).

Addressing a press conference flanked with USC Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan and Managing Director Umar Lodhi here, she said the relief package would be utilized to provide daily use edible items, including flour, edible oil, rice and pulses, to the USC customers at subsidized rates.

Dr Firdous said it was the prime minister's commitment to pass on the positive impacts of economic growth to the common man and the subsidy package was part of that promise.

She said under the vision of State of Madina, the poor and weaker segments of the society would be provided relief on priority. Through a technological filter mechanism, it would be ensured that the benefit of subsidy should reach the common man transparently.

Appreciating the USC chairman, she said he was an old companion of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had volunteered his services free of cost to the USC.

