UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 7 Billion Ramazan Package, A Great Initiative: Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:01 PM

Rs 7 billion Ramazan package, a great initiative: Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said that the federal government had provided a huge relief of Rs 7 billion on essential food items to the masses through the Ramazan relief package

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said that the Federal government had provided a huge relief of Rs 7 billion on essential food items to the masses through the Ramazan relief package.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after the inauguration of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) branch here at Murree road .

The speaker further said that the package was a great initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which would facilitate masses during the holy month, adding every citizen would be able to purchase affordable food and other items.

A subsidy of Rs 7 billion rupees had been provided on 19 essential items of daily use, he said, adding there was a huge difference between the market price and USC price on these items.

He said that the government had provided relief to the masses not to the traders, if any trader found selling USC items, the administration would take strict action against him.

The speaker disclosed that most of USC stores were being monitored by CCTV cameras.

He said that on USC outlets, all items were available in bulk and this was the responsibility of the citizen to purchase subsidized items as per their needs.

While speaking at the occasion Zonal Manager USC said that 70 branches of USC were working in the Abbottabad region to facilitate the masses.There would be no shortage of food and other items during the month of Ramazan, he added.

He further said that the government had decided to check purchases of traders through Assistant Commissioner; if any shopkeeper would fail to satisfy about the purchase of the items then strict action would be taken against him.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Murree Road Price Market Media All Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE joins Jordan&#039;s celebrations of 100 years ..

12 seconds ago

Karachi’s Best Organisations Recognised For Thei ..

8 minutes ago

PM says Khyber Teaching Hospital totally revamped, ..

22 minutes ago

Tarbaila dam generates 787 MW

56 seconds ago

Forensic Expert Says George Floyd's Heart Disease ..

58 seconds ago

Govt releases Rs 1,686.644 million for petroleum s ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.