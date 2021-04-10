Rs 7 billion Ramazan package, a great initiative: Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said that the Federal government had provided a huge relief of Rs 7 billion on essential food items to the masses through the Ramazan relief package.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after the inauguration of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) branch here at Murree road .

The speaker further said that the package was a great initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which would facilitate masses during the holy month, adding every citizen would be able to purchase affordable food and other items.

A subsidy of Rs 7 billion rupees had been provided on 19 essential items of daily use, he said, adding there was a huge difference between the market price and USC price on these items.

He said that the government had provided relief to the masses not to the traders, if any trader found selling USC items, the administration would take strict action against him.

The speaker disclosed that most of USC stores were being monitored by CCTV cameras.

He said that on USC outlets, all items were available in bulk and this was the responsibility of the citizen to purchase subsidized items as per their needs.

While speaking at the occasion Zonal Manager USC said that 70 branches of USC were working in the Abbottabad region to facilitate the masses.There would be no shortage of food and other items during the month of Ramazan, he added.

He further said that the government had decided to check purchases of traders through Assistant Commissioner; if any shopkeeper would fail to satisfy about the purchase of the items then strict action would be taken against him.