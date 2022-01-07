Rs 7 bln spent on development projects at Islamia University Bahawalpur : VC

Various developmental and educational projects costing about Rs.07 billion have been completed at the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) during the current financial year

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Various developmental and educational projects costing about Rs.07 billion have been completed at the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) during the current financial year.

This was stated by Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob while talking at Radio Pakistan Lahore Current Affairs Programme "Lahore Insight". He said that in order to provide quality education to students at their doorsteps, two new sub-campuses of the university are being established in Ahmedpur East and Liaquatpur during the current financial year.

Engr. Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob while responding to a question, said that the university has established a 2.5 MW solar power plant to meet the energy and power needs of the university.

He announced that the Islamia University's convocation will be held on 28 January and Punjab Governor Ch. Muhammad Sarwar will preside over the event. On this occasion degrees and medals will be awarded to more than 1150 Ph.D., M.Phil, and graduate students.