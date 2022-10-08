UrduPoint.com

Rs 70 Bn Disbursed Among Flood Victims Under PM Relief Package: Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Rs 70 bn disbursed among flood victims under PM Relief Package: Muqam

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday said that about Rs70 billion were distributed among flood victims of the country through Benazir Income Support Programme under the Prime Minister Relief Package.

Talking to media here, the PM aide said that the government would continue efforts till rehabilitation of the last flood victim in the country.

He said the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had visited all the flood affected areas and districts of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and personally oversaw relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations there.

Besides rehabilitation of the Kalam-Madyain Road and electricity projects including Madyain grid station in short possible time, he said the Federal Government restored communications and electricity systems in flood affected areas including Swat.

He condemned the racist remarks of former minister Fawad Chaudhry against pakhtoons and demanded from him to immediately tender apology from them.

He said Government was promoting tourism in Swat for benefits of its people.

Engr Amir Muqam said that opposition leaders including Sharif family was victimised during Imran Khan Government and acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and Capt Retd Muhammad Safdar in the Avenfield Case proved their innocence.

He said PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif would also come to Pakistan once the doctors declare him fit for travelling.

Muqam said Imran Khan did not like neutral and his wish to reach power corridors through back doors would not succeed.

He said Imran Khan had weaken democracy and political institutions and that the country's economic default was imminent if his government continue for few more days.

Muqam said the coalition government led by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had saved the country from bankruptcy and default after taking bold decisions.

