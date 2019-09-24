Rs 70 mln approved for education sector

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) -:District Development Committee (DDC) sanctioned Rs over 70 millions for various development projects for education sector here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak chaired the meeting in his office wherein Deputy Director Development, District administration officials and education department officers participated.

The meeting was informed that the projects including establishment of libraries, provision of furniture, computers, renovation, IT labs, construction of boundary walls,provision of ECE kits,renovation of 36 Primary schools and additional rooms of different schools of the district.