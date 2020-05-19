UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 70 Mln Given To Education Authority Under ADP 2020

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:46 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Funds of Rs 70 million were provided to District education Authority under Annual Development Program 2020.

According to Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Zahoor Chauhan, Rs 2 million were spent on provision of books and furniture for 4 schools of the district.

Students kits were provided with a cost of Rs 2.7 million. Computer labs were established at six upgraded high schools with a cost of Rs 12 million. Amount of Rs 35 million is being spent on the restoration of weary buildings of schools, provision of mission facilities and construction of boundary walls. More than 600 new classrooms are constructed in different schools of Bahawalpur district.

Related Topics

Education Bahawalpur 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

More Stories From Pakistan

