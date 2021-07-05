UrduPoint.com
Rs 70 Mln Grant Approved For Providing Gas Facility To Bakhar: Masti Khel

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Rs 70 mln grant approved for providing gas facility to Bakhar: Masti Khel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel on Monday said that the focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to provide Rs 700 mln grant for providing gas facility in Bakhar.

Talking to APP, he said he was thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approving Rs 4.5 billion funds for converting Mainwali to Muzaffargarh (MM) road into four-lane.

He said that four lanes MM road will provide better traveling facilities to the commuters.

He further said that the government also provided funds for constructing Balkasar to Mainwali road to facilitate the people of the area.

He also thanked to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for approving university of Layyah, University of Bakhar and University of Mainwali.

He said that South Punjab was exploited from the creation of Pakistan and focus of political parties was to enjoy powers but now Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving equal funds to different areas of the South Punjab.

Replying to a question, he appreciated the budget and termed it pro farmer's budget as his party was providing loan without interest to farmers and other facilities to the farmers.

