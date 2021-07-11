UrduPoint.com
Rs 70 Mln Grant Approved For Providing Gas Facility To Bhakkar : Masti Khel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:40 PM

Rs 70 mln grant approved for providing gas facility to Bhakkar : Masti Khel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel on Monday said that the Rs 70 million grant had been approved for providing gas facility to Bhakkar.

Talking to APP, the MNA said he was thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approving Rs 4.5 billion for converting Mainwali to Muzaffargarh road into four-lane.

He said that the four lanes road would provide better travelling facilities to the commuters.

Masti Khel further said that government had also provided funds for constructing Balkasar to Mainwali road to facilitate the people of the area.

He also thanked to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for approving universities of Layyah, of Bhakkar and Mainwali.

The MNA said that South Punjab was ignored by political parties in the past, but now the prime minister was giving equal funds to different areas of the region.

Replying to a question, he termed the budget as pro farmers, adding the government was providing interest free loan to the farmers .

