Rs. 700 Million Earmarked For Latest Highway In AJK's Scenic Leepa Valley: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:33 PM

Rs. 700 million earmarked for latest highway in AJK's scenic Leepa valley: AJK PM

The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday said Rs. 700 million have been earmarked for the construction of Rashian Moji-Leepa highway in Leepa valley of AJK

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday said Rs. 700 million have been earmarked for the construction of Rashian Moji-Leepa highway in Leepa valley of AJK.

"Besides construction of a fully furnished hospital was also in progress in Leepa valley to extend most modern health facilities to the people of the remote areas at par with the urban belt'', Farooq Haider said while addressing various public meetings in Leepa valley on Monday.

He said in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir the people were struggling for attaining their fundamental right to self determination and added that plebiscite was the only way for resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute for establishing lasting and durable peace in the region.

Haider highly lauded the supreme sacrifices offered by the people of the scenic Leepa valley of AJK facing Indian forces unprovoked firing from across the line of control.

Referring to the achievements of his government he asserted that his government took revolutionary steps for the development of the state and projected funds equally in all the Constituencies and special importance were given for the development of Leepa valley and funds for this area were earmarked from our own budget to mitigate the sufferings of the people and to provide better communication facilities to them.

The prime minister underlined that Rs 3000 per month each were disbursed among the dependents of the families of the victims of Indian forces firing from across the LoC - while the government has also decided to take sponsorship of widows, orphans and down trodden segments of society to lessen their financial hardships.

The AJK Prime Minister further claimed that his government had completed mega developmental projects for the welfare of the masses and as result of which the living standard of the people has improved.

Haider announced to contest election from Leepa valley in response to the demands of the people of the area.

