Rs 700 mln allocated for archaeology dept in budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has earmarked a sum of Rs 700 million for on-going as well as new schemes in the archaeology department under the annual development programme for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to a budgetary documents issued here on Wednesday, an amount of Rs 584 million has been earmarked for on-going schemes whereas Rs 115.9 million has been allocated for new schemesof the department.

Under the announced new schemes, an amount of Rs 40 million has been allocated for conservation/restoration of civil building inside Derawar Fort, Bahawalpur, whereas Rs 10 million have been allocated for capacity building of directorate general of Archaeology.