Rs 7,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 7,000 fine on various shopkeepers for overcharging consumers.

He monitored prices of fruit, vegetable, milk, meat and other essential items in bazaars and markets on Sargodha road and Sheikhupura road and imposed fines on violators of the Price Control Act.