UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 7,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:07 PM

Rs 7,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 7,000 fine on various shopkeepers for overcharging consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 7,000 fine on various shopkeepers for overcharging consumers.

He monitored prices of fruit, vegetable, milk, meat and other essential items in bazaars and markets on Sargodha road and Sheikhupura road and imposed fines on violators of the Price Control Act.

Related Topics

Fine Road Sargodha Price Sheikhupura Market

Recent Stories

NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum ..

10 minutes ago

Gross value addition of livestock grew to Rs1,446 ..

54 seconds ago

AJK registers 46 new COVID-19 positive cases: Tal ..

55 seconds ago

Telecom sector contributes Rs 173.22 bln to nation ..

56 seconds ago

UAE’s recovery may be mix of U- and V-shapes, In ..

39 minutes ago

Australia's Morrison Blames BLM Rallies for Preven ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.