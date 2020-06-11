Rs 7,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers
Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:07 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 7,000 fine on various shopkeepers for overcharging consumers.
He monitored prices of fruit, vegetable, milk, meat and other essential items in bazaars and markets on Sargodha road and Sheikhupura road and imposed fines on violators of the Price Control Act.