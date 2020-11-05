Rs 70,000 fine imposed on Atta dealer

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :An Atta (wheat flour) dealer faced Rs 70,000 penalty on charges of selling Atta at higher price by the district administration at tahsil Jatoi on Thursday.

During a routine checking, Assistant Commissioner Jatoi found one, Muhammad Aqeel s/o Huzoor Bakhsh, selling Atta at higher price.

AC jatoi imposed Rs 70,000 fine on the Atta dealer over the violation, official sources said.