Rs 70,000 Fine Imposed On Atta Dealer

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Rs 70,000 fine imposed on Atta dealer

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :An Atta (wheat flour) dealer faced Rs 70,000 penalty on charges of selling Atta at higher price by the district administration at tahsil Jatoi on Thursday.

During a routine checking, Assistant Commissioner Jatoi found one, Muhammad Aqeel s/o Huzoor Bakhsh, selling Atta at higher price.

AC jatoi imposed Rs 70,000 fine on the Atta dealer over the violation, official sources said.

More Stories From Pakistan

