Rs 70,000 fine imposed to coronavirus SOPs violators in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :District administration teams launched crackdown and imposed Rs 70,000 fine to coronavirus SOPs violators here on Sunday morning.

Secretary Regional transport authority Rana Mohsin raided against transport companies over not following coronavirus SOPs and used to challan 28 buses for violation and also imposed Rs 59400 fine to owners of buses.

Secretary RTA also distributed face masks among passengers at buses alongwith motorway police.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed also made inspection of shops at Chowk Qazafi area and imposed over Rs 10,000 fine to shopkeepers over violation of Covid-19 SOPs.