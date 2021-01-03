UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 70,000 Fine Imposed To Coronavirus SOPs Violators In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Rs 70,000 fine imposed to coronavirus SOPs violators in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :District administration teams launched crackdown and imposed Rs 70,000 fine to coronavirus SOPs violators here on Sunday morning.

Secretary Regional transport authority Rana Mohsin raided against transport companies over not following coronavirus SOPs and used to challan 28 buses for violation and also imposed Rs 59400 fine to owners of buses.

Secretary RTA also distributed face masks among passengers at buses alongwith motorway police.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed also made inspection of shops at Chowk Qazafi area and imposed over Rs 10,000 fine to shopkeepers over violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Fine RTA Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

3 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.