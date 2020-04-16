Rs 704m distributed under PM Ehsaas Kafalat program in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

An amount of Rs 704 million were distributed among 58731 deserving registered women under PM Ehsaas Kafalat program so far in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) : An amount of Rs 704 million were distributed among 58731 deserving registered women under PM Ehsaas Kafalat program so far in Faisalabad district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while talking to APP here on Thursday. He said that 67629 poor women had been registered in the distict so far.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 18 cash distribution centers were established across the district to facilitate the deserving females to get cash easily. He said that these centers were established at Government new Model Girls High school Ghulam Muhammad Abad near Nadra Office, Government Higher Secondary School Nishatabad, Faisalabad City BISP, EKP Office, Government Boys High School Chak No.239-RB Adda Khannuana Sitiana Road Faisalabad, Government Girls Primary School Chak No.248-RB Dalowal, Government MC Girls High School Jhang Road Faisalabad, Government MC High School Jinnah Colony Faisalabad, Government High School Chak No.214-RB Dhuddiwala Stop Jaranwala Raod, Government High School No.

1 Katchery Road Jaranwala, Women Degree College Stadium Road Jaranwala, Government High Secondary School for Boys Adda Chowk Khurarianwala, Government Degree College for Women Mamonkanjan, sports Complex Tandlianwala, Government Degree College for Boys near Bus Stand Sammundri, Government Degree College for Women Sammundri, Government Higher Secondary School Chak Jhumra and Government College for Boys Salarwala Faisalabad.

He further said that the cash was distributed among deserving women at the rate of Rs.12000/- per head.

Responding to a question, the Deputy Commissioner said that entire amount under PM Ehsaas Kifalat Program was being distributed through fair and transparent manner.

Responding to another query, he said that local administration had also made special arrangements at cash distribution center to control spread of coronavirus. In this regard, the visiting women are being seated with a sufficient distancewhich is not less than one meter.