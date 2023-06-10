Rs 705.983 m earmarked for women development

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Rs 705.983 million have been earmarked in provincial budget 2023-24 against last year's allocation of Rs 644.125 million.

The Chief Minister in his budget speech said, we believed in integration of women into the provincial economy by improving their status, including them in development planning and decision-making, as well as for the design of policies and programs.