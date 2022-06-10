UrduPoint.com

Rs 70bln Allocated For Social Development: Miftah

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said the federal government was focusing on improving underprivileged segments of the society and in that Rs70 billion were allocated in the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23

In his budget speech at the National Assembly, he said besides major allocation for under privileged the government has also earmarked Rs 40 billion for completion of different development schemes in social sector.

Moreover, the minister said Pakistan was a signatory of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and efforts were afoot to ensure its targets.

With regard to education for the youth Miftah said the government had given priority for early completion of ongoing projects in the sector, while Rs 51 billion have been set aside for higher education schemes.

