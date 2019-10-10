UrduPoint.com
Rs. 71 Billion Recovered Last Year: AGP Javed Jahangir Briefs Public Account Committee

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Rs. 71 billion recovered last year: AGP Javed Jahangir briefs Public Account Committee

The audit department recovered Rs.71 billion of the national wealth last year, but as the department works under the finance division so it is not as independent as it should be

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The audit department recovered Rs.71 billion of the national wealth last year, but as the department works under the finance division so it is not as independent as it should be.

Accountant General of Pakistan Javed Jahangir briefed the subcommittee of the Public Account Committee (PAC) here on Thursday in the Parliament while requesting PAC to recommend the federal cabinet to make necessary amendments in rules of business and include the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan in schedule-II of the rules of business 1973.

Briefing the committee members on steps being taken to reform the institute, he said this action would ensure financial and administrative independence of the equivalence with other constitutionally formed bodies such as Attorney General of Pakistan, Election Commission of Pakistan, council of Islamic ideology, Federal Ombudsman etc.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran khan, the audit department has prepared a report in the supervision of Advisor for Institutional Reforms and Austerity of Pakistan Dr.

Ishrat Hussain which was submitted to Advisor on Finance Hafeez Sheikh, the AGP told the committee.

He said strengthening the mandate of Auditor General of Pakistan would ultimately improve the oversight functioning of the Public Accounts Committee.

MNA Noor Alam observed that "Every bureaucrat makes rules for himself to make him more powerful but not make rules to strengthen the country." The auditor general however argued that all the proposed amendments were not meant to make an individual more powerful but to strengthen the mandate of the institute and enhance its capacity to ensure transparency and good governance.

He requested for the support of PAC for proposed legislation and advice to the government to take action on the proposal.

Convener of the committee, Shahida Akhtar Ali, member national assembly assured the full support of the committee.

She said the committee was constituted with a specific mandate to bring a change in the AGPR and for this reason fresh legislation will be required.

