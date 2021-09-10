Rs 71,000 fine imposed on profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Price Control Magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 71,000 on 63 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district, on Friday.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the magistrates inspected around 897 points and found 63 shopkeepers violating the government price lists.