Rs 710,000 Fines Imposed On Violators Of One-dish Policy At Wedding Ceremonies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 07:56 PM

The officers of Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq have conducted raids on marriage halls to check enforcement of one-dish policy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The officers of Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq have conducted raids on marriage halls to check enforcement of one-dish policy.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, AC Cantt and AC Taxila on Saturday and Sunday visited different marriage halls and marquees where they checked enforcement of one-dish law at wedding ceremonies.

He informed that fines amounting to Rs 710,000 were also imposed on the violators. The spokesman informed that DC also conducted raids and inspected marriage halls to check enforcement of one-dish policy.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal had directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of one-dish law at wedding ceremonies.

He ordered the authorities to form special squads to conduct raids and check implementation of the orders of the Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz who instructed the authorities to strictly implement one-dish law at wedding ceremonies across the province.

The commissioner said that any violation of one-dish orders at wedding ceremonies would not be tolerated and that the violators would be dealt with according to the law.

The commissioner also directed the authorities to spread awareness about the orders of the Punjab government which would bring relief to the working and middle class.

Noor ul Amin Mengal instructed the Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi division to conduct raids on marriage halls and marquees and impose heavy fines on violation of the orders. The violators should also be sent behind the bars, he added.

The commissioner said that the government would take all possible measures to provide relief to the masses.

