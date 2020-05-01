UrduPoint.com
Rs 715.7 Mln Distributed Under Ehsaas Program In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:37 PM

An amount of Rs 715.7 million were distributed among 59642 deserving persons under Prime Minister Ehsaas Kafalat program so far in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 715.7 million were distributed among 59642 deserving persons under Prime Minister Ehsaas Kafalat program so far in Rawalpindi district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 26 cash distribution centers were established across the district to facilitate the deserving families to get cash of Rs.12000/- per head.

