Rs 7.2 M Grants Approved With Ombudsman Efforts
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 09:11 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Different provincial departments approved grants totaling Rs 7.2 million for 36 applicants under various categories including marriage, death, and farewell grants following orders of Ombudsman Punjab.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday , the spokesperson for the Provincial Ombudsman said that, on the directives of Azam Suleman Khan, various provincial departments including the Workers Welfare Fund Lahore, Administrative Officer Provincial Bahbood Fund board Punjab, Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board Lahore, Secretary Workers Welfare Board Labor and Human Resources Department have sanctioned Rs 7.
8 mln under different grants heads.
Additionally, 38 applicants from Lahore have been given jobs in the education sector reform program with efforts of the Ombudsman, with each receiving educational jobs worth more than Rs 1.6 million.
Applicants from various districts, appreciated Suleman Khan's role in effectively resolving their complaints.
