Rs 7.2 Mln Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers For Profiteering In January

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:37 PM

Price control magistrates of city district administration imposed Rs 7.2 million fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital during last month (January)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates of city district administration imposed Rs 7.2 million fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital during last month (January).

According to statistics shared by the spokesman for the city district administration, the magistrates inspected around 27,477 points and found 2,831 violations while case were also registered against 315 violators during January.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the price Control Magistrates were conductingraids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government fixed rates.

