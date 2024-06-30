Rs 720,000 fine for flour hoarding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) In a province-wide operation to ensure availability of high-quality flour at affordable prices, the Punjab food Department inspected a total of 523 flour mills, dealers, and retail shops over the last 24 hours.

The inspections resulted in fines totaling Rs 720,000 for offences such as hoarding, incomplete labeling, and poor management. Additionally, warning notices have been issued to several businesses.

Inspections were carried out across various divisions: 24 locations in Lahore, 43 in Faisalabad, 33 in Sahiwal, 61 in Rawalpindi, 77 in Sargodha, 38 in Multan, 35 in Bahawalpur, 89 in DG Khan, 85 in Gujrat, and 37 in Gujranwala.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin emphasised that cases would be registered against those involved in hoarding and artificial inflation. He assured the public that those attempting to create artificial shortages or raise flour prices despite ample stock would be exposed and penalised.