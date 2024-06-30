Open Menu

Rs 720,000 Fine For Flour Hoarding

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Rs 720,000 fine for flour hoarding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) In a province-wide operation to ensure availability of high-quality flour at affordable prices, the Punjab food Department inspected a total of 523 flour mills, dealers, and retail shops over the last 24 hours.

The inspections resulted in fines totaling Rs 720,000 for offences such as hoarding, incomplete labeling, and poor management. Additionally, warning notices have been issued to several businesses.

Inspections were carried out across various divisions: 24 locations in Lahore, 43 in Faisalabad, 33 in Sahiwal, 61 in Rawalpindi, 77 in Sargodha, 38 in Multan, 35 in Bahawalpur, 89 in DG Khan, 85 in Gujrat, and 37 in Gujranwala.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin emphasised that cases would be registered against those involved in hoarding and artificial inflation. He assured the public that those attempting to create artificial shortages or raise flour prices despite ample stock would be exposed and penalised.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Poor Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

6 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

15 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

15 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

16 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

16 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

16 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

16 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

16 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

16 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

16 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan