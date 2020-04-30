UrduPoint.com
Rs 720,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Faisalabad

Thu 30th April 2020



FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates imposed Rs 720,000 fine on 383 profiteers during the last five days.

They also got registered cases against five shopkeepers and sent them behind the bars over serious violations of the Price Control Act.

According to official sources, 35 price control magistrates are active in the markets and bazaars for ensuring stability of prices of essential items.

